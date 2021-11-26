Storm Arwen: Isle of Man ferries cancelled with further disruption expected
- Published
Gales over the Irish Sea have led to disruption to ferry travel between the Isle of Man and Lancashire.
Friday's daytime sailings of the Ben-my-Chree have been cancelled, with further disruption anticipated on Saturday.
Gusts of up to 80mph are expected to hit the island later and overnight.
The government said travel disruption was likely "on land, sea and air" and structural damage to power lines, trees and buildings was possible.
An amber weather warning has been put in place from 18:00 GMT on Friday to 11:00 on Saturday, and the Mountain Road, The Sloc and the Round Table Road in Rushen will be closed to traffic between 19:00 and 09:00.
People have been urged to secure any loose items in their gardens and check with organisers before attending any events or clubs during the period.
The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company said MV Arrow would return to the island on Sunday to cover a potential backlog in freight services as a result of the weather conditions.
A spokesman said it would enable the company to "meet our ongoing commitment to transport essential food and goods to the island community".
Using the vessel would also "release more car deck spaces for our passengers affected by the weather disruption once ceded", he added.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk