National Sports Centre: Leisure pool to reopen after two-year delay
- Published
The leisure pool and water slides at the Isle of Man's National Sports Centre are to reopen on Tuesday, more than two years later than scheduled.
The £4.2m revamp of the pool complex began in August 2018 and had initially been due to take nine months.
Delays to the project were previously branded "a national embarrassment".
Education, Sport and Culture Minister Julie Edge said she was "delighted" that people would "finally" be able to use the attraction.
Ms Edge said the children's zone at the facility would be a "great addition" to the complex.
The main swimming pool reopened in August 2019, but issues with the replacement flumes meant the leisure pool remained closed.
A government spokesman said "some issues were identified during the sign-off process" but none related to safety and the "majority" had now been resolved.
