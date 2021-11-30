Isle of Man public sector housing rents to rise by 2% from April
People living in public sector housing on the Isle of Man face a 2% rent increase from April next year, the government has said.
It follows a consultation with the 15 housing authorities on the island.
The changes will be based on property size, with increases ranging between £1.29 and £2.78 a week.
A government spokesman said the rise was necessary due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the cost of building and maintenance materials.
It will not affect tenants who receive housing benefits to cover their rent.
'General repairs'
Under the new terms, which will be implemented on a sliding scale, weekly rental payments will range from £65.87 for a one bedroom flat, to £136.75 for a four bedroom house.
The rise is double the increase implemented this year, but lower than the 2.1% introduced prior to the pandemic in 2019.
Infrastructure Minister Tim Crookall said the rising cost of maintenance had become a "concern for the local authorities and the department as a whole".
"The cost of materials for use in both general repairs and redevelopment projects continues to increase and provision must be made to accommodate this trend," he added.
Those struggling with their rental payments were urged to contact their housing authority to work out a payment plan, or get in touch with the social security division to discuss any benefit entitlements they may be eligible for, a government spokesman said.
