Douglas Council backs living wage payments for contractors
- Published
A local authority has voted to take into account whether a firm pays its workers the living wage when it awards contracts during a tender process.
Douglas Council has approved the move as part of the body's Corporate Plan 2022-2026.
It means businesses bidding to carry out work, including cleaning and parks maintenance, would score a higher rating if they paid the living wage.
Council Leader Claire Wells said it would be "a good thing for everybody".
The local authority's Environmental Services Committee put forward the amendment to the council's proposed objectives for the next four years.
'Taking responsibility'
A points system will be used to assess the suitability of a firm's tender and it will be awarded a higher score to those who pay their employees at least the current rate of £10.87 per hour.
The issue would be "weighted" depending on the type of contract being awarded.
Ms Wells told the Local Democracy Reporting Service the criteria would not necessarily be applied to all tenders, but would be considered where the council "felt that it was necessary".
She conceded the policy might mean the work costs more but said it was about finding a "balance between doing the right thing and not taking responsibility".
She said: "Ultimately, anybody who works on the Isle of Man should be looking after the people that work for them, and we're just making it public that that's something that's important to us.
"If that brings us in good quality employers then that's a good thing for everybody."
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk