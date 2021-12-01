Man who used stolen car to move stolen goods has jail term cut
A man who stole a car and used it to transport stolen goods has had his jail sentence cut by six months.
Gavin Patterson was jailed in August for a total of six offences carried out between June and December last year, including driving while disqualified.
The 37-year-old was originally sentenced to two years in prison.
That sentence was reduced by Judge of Appeal Jeremy Storey QC and Deemster Alastair Montgomerie after an appeal hearing last month.
In their judgement, they said it was "most unfortunate" that the sentencing for the offence of driving while disqualified had proceeded "on the erroneous basis of a maximum sentence of two years' custody", when in fact it was 12 months.
They also said the "starting point" for the offence of taking a vehicle without consent was "too high".
Quashing the original sentence, the judges replaced it with one of 18 months.
