Covid: Vaccine app available for Isle of Man travellers
Isle of Man travellers can now prove their Covid-19 vaccination status using the UK NHS App, the health minister has said.
Although people have been able to download a certificate using the Covid Pass system website since late August, the app was not accessible.
Lawrie Hooper said it was a "big plus" that the island was now "fully integrated" with the system.
Proof of vaccination is required by many countries for entry.
Mr Hooper said, although a record of booster jabs is not yet available through the system, that would be added to the app "at the same time" as the information is updated in the systems for those in England.
More than 4,400 Manx residents have so far accessed their vaccine certificates through the website or by requesting a paper copy of the document.
