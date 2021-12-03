Manx-funded Liverpool ferry terminal cost could rise more, minister says
- Published
The cost of a new Isle of Man government-funded ferry terminal in Liverpool could rise further, the infrastructure minister has said.
Tim Crookall said while it was hoped £70.6m would be the final cost, it was "moveable" due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and rising prices.
The cost of the project, which was originally set at £38m, has risen steeply over the past two years.
Politicians will vote on the new price tag at the December sitting of Tynwald.
Tim Crookall said: "I have to be totally honest and say it's moveable, I hope not.
"We absolutely do think it's the final figure but, in this day and age with Covid and with prices, it's still subject to some change... but as far as we know £70.68m is what we're working towards now."
A previous bid for an additional £13.8m for the new development was put on hold in July after members criticised the length of time they had to scrutinise the figures.
Mr Crookall, who was appointed minister in October, said it was "the right decision to pull it" until after September's election.
The Department of Infrastructure would now make sure "all Tynwald members have all the information at their fingertips and know exactly what the options are", he added.
Should politicians decide to "walk away from it" rather than approve the additional funding, the department would have to "wait and see what we do with the site", he said.
He said: "Planning, I think, is purely for a sea terminal and we can't build on it, we can't put flats on it or anything like that.
"So, we will check on that and make sure we've got the information… we have to know exactly what the options are here when Tynwald takes a vote on it."
