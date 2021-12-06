Peel: Isle of Man western town bids for city status
A town in the west of the Isle of Man described as the 'most Manx of the communities" on the island is making a bid to become a city.
The application by authorities in Peel is part of a Civic Honours competition launched to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee next year.
The town has about 5,000 residents and is home to the island's only cathedral.
Commissioner Alan Jones said the bid was inspired by Peel's traditional links and strong sense of community.
Mr Jones said area had a "unique nature" and ties to traditional Manx industries, including fishing.
The western town is already known locally as the "sunset city" for its views across Peel Bay, which feature a medieval castle.
Receiving official city status would "raise our status throughout the world" and boost tourism in the town, Mr Jones added.
The application, which was submitted by the local authority alongside the Diocese of Sodor and Mann, said papal bulls from the 13th and 14th centuries had addressed the town as the "Sodor Cathedral City".
Dean of Cathedral Isle of Man, the Very Rev Nigel Godfrey, said the diocese was "delighted to have made the bid" highlighting the town's history, which "stretches back to the Viking invaders".
"It is the home of Manx Celtic language scholars, and Manx kipper smoke houses that survived the tourism boom of the twentieth century," he added.
