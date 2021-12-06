Ramsey Commissioners defend 'dull' Christmas lights after criticism
A local authority in the north of the Isle of Man has defended its Christmas lights after some residents branded them "dull and uninspiring".
The display by Ramsey Commissioners faced criticism on social media after its illumination on 20 November.
The lights cost the board £26,000 in 2019, with funds spent on installation and repairs over the next two years.
Commissioner Juan McGuinness said spending more money would have resulted in a "backlash" from the public.
Despite calls for a revamped display, Mr McGuinness told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that the authority had to "be very careful with ratepayers money".
More investment
A number of residents hit out at the lights on Facebook, describing them as "terrible" and "dismal", before questioning: "Is that it?"
Others called for further investment from the commissioners for the display, which is concentrated in the area of the old courthouse in Parliament Street, to be expanded.
Mr McGuinness, who is the authority's finance lead, said he recently saw a "wonderful" set of Christmas lights during a visit to Lisburn in Northern Ireland, but was shocked by the cost.
He said: "I was mildly impressed, until I discovered it cost £0.5m to put up, which is an astronomical amount of money.
"That is obviously not in Ramsey's budget," he added.
Commissioner Geoff Court said he "did not see a single frown" when the lights were switched on, adding that they were "very important" to create increased footfall for the town's retailers.
The authority was considering keeping the display up into January, although energy costs, lights pollution and the "general carbon footprint" of that extension would have to be discussed by the board, he added.
