Storm Barra: Severe gales cancel Manx ferries and close roads
- Published
Severe gales brought by Storm Barra have led to travel disruption across the Isle of Man.
Daytime ferry services between the Isle of Man and Lancashire have been cancelled with evening sailings also in doubt.
The A18 Mountain Road has been shut from Lheaney Road, in Ramsey, to the Creg Ny Baa Back Road due to snow and wintry conditions.
Fallen trees have blocked several roads around the island.
Gusts of up to 70mph (112km/h) are expected to hit the island throughout the afternoon.
Various coastal roads will be closed between 12:00 and 16:00 GMT amid fears of waves washing debris onshore.
The areas affected include parts of Douglas Promenade, King Edward Road in Onchan, Laxey Promenade, and Mooragh and Queens Promenades in Ramsey.
The Douglas Promenade Walkway has been closed since 19:00 on Monday in anticipation of the blustery weather.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk