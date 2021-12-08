Isle of Man private landlords urged not to sell over register fears
Private landlords on the Isle of Man have been urged not to sell their properties over fears about a registration scheme.
Some have hit out after the Department of Infrastructure invited them to join the register before it becomes mandatory later next year.
It will be used to enforce minimum standards on tenancies, property maintenance, and personal requirements.
Infrastructure Minister Tim Crookall said those fears should be discussed.
'Please wait'
In the House of Keys on Tuesday, Tim Johnston MHK asked why the department had invited landlords to join the scheme before the regulations behind it had been put in place.
He said he had received reports of some "quitting the market" and giving tenants notice due to the uncertainty, and lack of clear rules underpinning the register.
That was echoed by Jason Moorhouse MHK who said many were "quite concerned about what was happening".
In response, Mr Crookall said the department had spoken to "well over a hundred landlords, some have said they are quitting, and some have said they are thinking of quitting, but we would absolutely urge them not to".
"Please, please wait, and if you have any concerns at all come and talk to us about it, and see what is coming," he added.
He said 42 landlords had already applied to join the register, and regulations would be drafted next year before being consulted on and brought to Tynwald for approval.
