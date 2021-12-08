Isle of Man temporary centre for sex offence victims opened
An interim referral centre for the victims of sexual offences on the Isle of Man is now up and running, the health minister has said.
The House of Keys was told the facility had been operational since 1 December at a central location in Douglas.
Previously victims had to travel to the UK for specialist care, or have an expert flown to the island.
Lawrie Hooper said funds were being secured to replace the temporary centre with a new "fit for purpose" building.
'Discreet centre'
The centre is not currently taking referrals for cases involving children, but Mr Hooper said delivery of a "vital" piece of examination equipment should make this possible in the new year.
It comes after the government announced in September that an experienced forensic medical examiner had been appointed to lead the service.
The health minister said he would not announce to the house where the "discreet centre" was, but confirmed the information was available "as a matter of public record".
"People will be able to find out where it is, and access the service with appropriate support from the Isle of Man Constabulary," he added.
Mr Hooper also refused to discuss the potential location of the new standalone centre.
