Christmas holiday hunger concerns raised in the House of Keys
Concerns about children going hungry on the Isle of Man during the school Christmas holidays have been raised in the House of Keys.
Daphne Caine MHK said families were facing the pressure of rising inflation and fuel costs.
The Treasury has been asked by Chief Minister Alfred Cannan to consider more support for those on free school meals.
Mr Cannan said "no child should go hungry on this island", but admitted many were facing a "perfect storm".
'Significant delays'
He told the House any announcement about support would come later in the week, but urged any concerned families to contact social security "as soon as possible".
Inflation on the island rose to 4.6% in November, while gas bills increased by as much as £40 after Tynwald voted to lift tariffs in response to global energy prices.
Ms Caine said the cost of living was putting pressure on those who had used up savings during the pandemic, with the Isle of Man Foodbank expecting a spike in demand.
She asked Mr Cannan if he was aware that "70% of foodbank referrals come from government departments", while Rob Callister MHK added that many receiving the charity's help were facing "significant delays in accessing key benefits".
The chief minister said the government was "reacting appropriately to these circumstances", and pointed to the decision to give extra support in response to the gas bill hike.
