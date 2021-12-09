Knottfield: Boys were abused in children's home office, trial told
- Published
A man accused of sexually assaulting boys at a former Isle of Man children's home told one of them it would be "our little secret", a court has heard.
The trial of Joseph Marshall heard evidence from two men who said the former Knottfield master had sexually abused them in his office.
The 85-year-old is accused of abusing three boys between 1974 and 1982.
Mr Marshall has denied all nine charges he is facing during the trial at Douglas Courthouse.
The first witness described Mr Marshall as "horrible" and "not a nice person".
He said he remembered being taken into the office at the home when he was about 13 and being sexually assaulted.
He told the court Mr Marshall said nothing during the assault itself, but when it was over said: "This is our little secret."
The behaviour was repeated "on quite a few occasions", he added.
During cross-examination, Collingwood Thompson QC, acting for the defence, read out passages from a letter that the man had written to a teacher while he was in prison, which he said outlined allegations that did not match those put forward by the prosecution.
He said the witness had told police in 1992 that nothing had happened to him at the home, and had failed to make any allegations against Mr Marshall when he was asked again by officers in 2015.
A second witness, who was not a resident at the home but spent time there on an ad-hoc basis in the late 1970s, said he too had been sexually assaulted by Mr Marshall.
He told the court he often saw Mr Marshall "grab" other boys and take them out of the play room, and they would later return looking "upset".
He said he was seven or eight years old when he was taken into the office at the home several times to be chastised for doing something wrong, like spilling milk or breaking a toy, and was sexually touched by Mr Marshall while in the room.
Mr Thompson responded: "I would suggest to you that none of what you just said happened."
The trial at Douglas Courthouse continues.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk