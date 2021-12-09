Isle of Man: 'No urgency' to make Douglas Head a conservation area
- Published
There are no immediate plans to turn Douglas Head into a conservation area, the Cabinet Office minister has said.
Kate Lord-Brennan was responding to a written question submitted in the House of Keys by Rushen MHK Juan Watterson.
A consultation on the issue was carried out from 23 July to 17 September.
Ms Lord-Brennan said the arguments for and against were "weighed up" and it was decided there was no need to "set it ahead of any other conservation area work across the island".
'Uniquely diverse'
The call for the area to be protected came after an independent report recommended stricter planning controls in the area.
It would have covered the point from the ornamental toll gateway on Marine Drive to Trafalgar House on South Quay.
The document said it was a "uniquely diverse and vibrant slice of Manx history, heritage, culture and environment".
Ms Lord-Brennan said government needed "to reappraise all existing conservation areas" and progress current "draft conservation areas in existing planning documents".
In its consideration, Ms Lord-Brennan said the Cabinet Office also took into account the Town and Country Planning Act, the Douglas Head Act and proposals in the Area Plan for the East.
It was ultimately decided that Douglas Head was not an immediate priority.
