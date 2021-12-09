Covid: Virus outbreak prompts Jurby prison lockdown
- Published
Isle of Man Prison has gone into lockdown after an outbreak of coronavirus hit the facility's two wings.
The prison in Jurby has entered a so-called "black regime" of restrictions, the Department of Home Affairs confirmed.
It means visits are suspended, staff will be tested and offenders having limited time away from cells.
Access to legal services via video link or closed visits will be maintained.
It comes as cases continue to rise across the island, with more than 500 reported in the last seven days.
The latest public health surveillance report found most new infections have come in the 50-59 age group.
There are currently 936 active cases on the island, with nine patients in Nobles Hospital.
In the report, health authorities said it was not yet possible to model the impact of the new Omicron variant, which has not yet been detected on the island.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk