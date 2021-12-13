Isle of Man: Tynwald asked to back Christmas food voucher scheme
Manx families hit by rising costs on the island could be given food vouchers over the Christmas holidays, if Tynwald backs the move.
Those who receive free school meals would be eligible for the tokens, which can be used at approved stores.
It comes after some MHKs raised concern that increasing inflation and fuel costs could lead to some children going hungry.
The government said the vouchers were designed to help low income families.
Education Minister Julie Edge will ask Tynwald to back the scheme later this week.
If approved, it would run between 20 December until 3 January to coincide with the Christmas school holidays, and would be paid for via the government's contingency fund.
The vouchers, worth about £25 for a primary school pupil and £32 for secondary school students, would be sent out by the government in the post on 16 December.
