Tynwald backs increased winter bonus to meet rising cost of heating
People on lower incomes on the Isle of Man will receive more financial help to heat their homes after Tynwald approved the move.
An extra £100 will be paid to those eligible for the government's £350 winter fuel bonus in January.
It comes as Manx Gas customers face a 27.5% uplift in bills as the firm grapples with rising global costs.
Treasury minister David Ashford said the aid was a response to that "imminent rise".
The extra payments will be made automatically to people in receipt of Income Support, Job Seekers Allowance and Employed Persons Allowance.
Those earning just above the eligibility level to receive Income Support will be able to claim a "variable rate bonus", with payments ranging from £25 to £75, Mr Ashford said.
It follows concerns that some gas customers would not be able to afford the 2.1% tariff increase, which was approved by Tynwald members in October.
A second tariff review has since been request by the island's monopoly energy provider, which said it cannot continue to absorb loss of profit while investing in and operating services.
