Isle of Man children to get Christmas holiday food vouchers
- Published
A "long-term, sustainable solution" is needed to help Manx families on low incomes manage rising costs, the education minister has said.
Julie Edge made the comments as Tynwald approved a voucher scheme for children eligible for free school meals during the Christmas holidays.
The initiative has been introduced to cover the period in response to rising inflation and fuel costs.
Daphne Caine MHK warned it was "only a sticking plaster".
About 2,000 students are set to benefit from the vouchers, which are worth about £25 for primary school pupils, and £32 for those of secondary school age.
Ms Caine praised the government for showing "compassion and agility" but said it was only a temporary solution to the "worsening social inequalities in our society".
"Household budgeting cannot hope to achieve the economies of scale that a school kitchen would, but it will have a positive impact on many families," she added.
Ms Edge agreed that a "long-term solution is required", which she said could be found in an upcoming review of the island's benefits system by the Treasury.
That would be "key to the sustainable future of our families", she added.
