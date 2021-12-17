Douglas woman cheats Manx benefits system out of £46k
- Published
A Douglas woman who cheated the benefit system out of an "appalling" £46,000 has been handed a suspended sentence.
Malissa Rutherford, 42, admitted fraudulently claiming the money between 2018 and 2021 after failing to declare earnings from a cleaning firm she ran.
Deemster Graeme Cook said it was "an appalling amount of money to steal from the state".
Rutherford, of Douglas, was sentenced to 12 months in prison suspended for two years.
'Thoroughly ashamed'
The court heard Rutherford had first under declared the wages she had earned working at Mr Clean IOM when claiming Employed Persons Allowance between February and August 2018.
She then failed to declare any income from the business when applying for Income Support payments during several separate periods over the following three years, the last of which ended in July this year.
The fraud was detected after investigations by the government revealed she was being paid more than she had admitted when claiming the benefits.
The defence said she accepted her claims had been fraudulent from the outset and was "thoroughly ashamed" of her actions, but had been struggling to make ends meet.
Sentencing her at Douglas Courthouse, Deemster Cook said that benefit fraud was "damming on society".
