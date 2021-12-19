Noble's Hospital anaesthetists face manslaughter probe over patient death
- Published
Four anaesthetists are being investigated for manslaughter by gross negligence after the death of a patient, Manx police have said.
James Joseph Shimmin, who was 55 and lived Douglas, died after an operation at Noble's Hospital on 4 February.
A police spokesman said evidence from the investigation, which involved UK legal advisors, would now be submitted to the Attorney General's Chambers.
An initial court date is expected to be set in early 2022, he added.
A spokeswoman for Manx Care said the three consultant anaesthetists and one anaesthetist "remain in work at this time".
"Manx Care is working to develop plans to mitigate the significant impact of this, and ensure that the delivery of health and social care services is maintained, working closely with the Department of Health and Social Care and the island's National Security Council," she added.
The force spokesman said: "Following a thorough investigation involving a medical specialist based in the UK and independent UK legal advisers, this led to a decision to report for summons four medical practitioners."
Det Ch Insp Mark Newey said: "This matter not only has a significant impact on the anaesthetists involved, but also the widow of James and his family and friends.
"I would respectfully request that their privacy is respected at this time and speculation as to what has occurred, including social media comments are refrained from as this is the very early stages of a criminal process after which there will be the coronial process."
