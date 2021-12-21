Covid: Isle of Man adopts self-test approach to manage Omicron wave
- Published
A new self-test approach is needed to stop the Isle of Man's Covid management teams being "overwhelmed" by Omicron, the chief minister has said.
New rules due on Wednesday will see a shift from the use of PCR to lateral flow tests to confirm positive cases.
Alfred Cannan warned thousands of new infections would make the 111 Covid hotline "unmanageable" and contact tracing "virtually impossible".
He said the new system would require "greater community involvement".
"I have utmost trust in the public" the chief minister added, saying that many people had been "hugely responsible" in reporting the results of home testing kits to the government.
In the last three months, 89% of the about 6,000 positive cases confirmed through PCR tests have come from those voluntarily coming forward after self-testing.
New strategy
Other changes see the end of automatic isolation for all members of a household with a positive case, with the onus now on those who are not infected to self-test for seven days.
The chief minister said continuing to ask entire households to isolate would have led to "serious impacts" on public services and the "ability of our economy to function".
Mr Cannan refused to rule out imposing new restrictions, but said they had a significant economic and social cost.
"We also have to ask what such restrictions are going to achieve. Yes, it might slow the spread, but Omicron appears likely to sweep back in when such restrictions are lifted," he added.
As the change in strategy was announced on Tuesday, it was revealed the island had 126 probable Omicron infections, which is 21% of the total of 610 active cases.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk