Extra Isle of Man freight sailings after weekend fog disruption
- Published
Freight vessel MV Arrow has been brought back into service after fog disrupted weekend passenger services, the Manx ferry operator has said.
The move is designed to free up space on the Ben-my-Chree to get passengers "where they need to be" before Christmas, a company spokesman said.
Fog at Heysham port meant sailings on Saturday and Sunday were unable to dock and had to return to Douglas.
But some passengers have been criticised for verbally abusing staff.
The MV Arrow is held on a long-term charter by the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company to allow the vessel to return to the island at short notice to cover disruptions to the island's regular ferry services.
Managing director Brian Thomson said: "The importance of ensuring passengers can get where they need to be at this time of year is clear, and I am pleased to say everyone who has re-booked their travel has been able to do so in time for Christmas."
However, staff had "worked incredibly hard during unsociable hours" over the weekend and "should not be subjected to any form of abuse or intolerable behaviour", he said.
"Good customer service is important for us and we are always striving to improve the way we deal with passengers, but in return we expect the same levels of courtesy," he added.
