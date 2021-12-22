Isle of Man: Festive runners race through Douglas for Santa Dash
- Published
More than a hundred people in festive fancy dress have run through Douglas for the annual Santa Dash.
Runners braved wet and windy weather to take on the mile-long course around the capital's town centre.
The event raises money for charities, with entry fees and prizes for the race winners all donated to local causes.
The dash began on Prospect Hill with the top runners crossing the Finch Road finish line in about four minutes.
The event was once again organised by the Isle of Man Bank, which had stepped back from the 2020 dash, because it said it could not give it the attention it deserved due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
Last year's race was instead organised by Nedgroup Investments.
Country Head of RBS International, which owns Isle of Man Bank, Stuart Chivers said: "This is our 20th anniversary, we're delighted to be back doing something for charity."
He said it was important to raise money for charity but it was also "a good bit of fun at Christmas at the end of the day".
A group of runners from the community adult therapy service took part in the race this year for the third time.
They dressed up as a full nativity scene, including a baby Jesus, to raise money for their chosen charity.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk