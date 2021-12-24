Covid: Vulnerable Isle of Man children offered low-dose vaccine
Vaccinating some Isle of Man children against Covid-19 will give "vital protection" to people with underlying issues, the health minister has said.
Two low-dose Pfizer jabs will be offered to vulnerable 5 to 11-year-olds or those who live with someone who is immunosuppressed.
Lawrie Hooper said the lower dose was "safe and effective" for children.
The health minister warned that while the virus was "typically mild" in young people, there was a "higher risk of severe illness and hospitalisation" for those with underlying health conditions.
"I understand that some parents may have concerns, but the UK's Medicine and Healthcare Regulatory Agency has reviewed clinical trials and real-world data for this age group, stating that the vaccine is safe and effective," he added.
The JVCI has also been recommended boosters for vulnerable children aged 12 to 15, as well as for 16 and 17-year-olds three months after their second dose.
A spokeswoman for the Department of Health and Social Care said planning for the vaccine extension is underway, with a further announcement expected in the New Year.
