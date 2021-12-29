Covid visit ban breached Manx homeowner's human rights, deemster says
Banning an Isle of Man home owner from returning to live in his house during the Covid-19 border closure breached his human rights, a court has ruled.
Douglas Bayley, who worked in the Middle East, was refused permission to enter the island in December 2020.
While he initially applied to visit to sell the property, he later argued he wanted to live in it with his family.
Deemster Andrew Corlett said he had been "deprived of the peaceful enjoyment of his possessions".
However, he said the regulations themselves, which banned non-residents from entering the island without an exemption certificate, were not unlawful.
Mr Bayley brought the claim against Chief Secretary Will Greenhow, who was the final arbiter in allowing exemptions to be issued.
A similar claim against former chief minister Howard Quayle was dismissed, as he was not involved in those decisions.
Entry permit
Mr Bayley had been living in a house in Saudi Arabia paid for by his employers as part of his work as an engineer but became stranded in a hotel in Egypt after the Saudi Arabian border was closed while he was on a business trip.
His application for a Manx Entry Permit had been automatically granted online on 24 November 2020 but was revoked about a month later by an officer at the Cabinet Office on the grounds that he was not a Manx resident.
Mr Bayley initially told the government he wished to visit the island for a maximum of 48 hours to complete the sale of his house in Port Lewaigue to his tenants.
He later indicated he intended to return to live in the property himself.
He was repeatedly told he was not classed as a resident and the requirement for 14 days of isolation on arrival would prevent a 48-hour visit.
Mr Bayley subsequently extended his tenants' lease beyond its 13 January expiry date and sold them the property.
'Matter of principle'
Deemster Corlett said he should have been allowed entry "as a person wishing to occupy what was reasonably to be considered by that time his only home".
He said Mr Bayley was "rightly aggrieved" that no explanation was given to him as to why the possibility of him taking possession of his property on or shortly after 14 January was closed off to him.
No damages could be awarded because the case had been brought as a matter of principle, rather than one of monetary compensation," he added.
Deemster Corlett said he had reached his conclusion with "some reluctance" as he was "acutely aware" of the pressures civil servants were under during an "uncertain" time for public health on the island but he considered "it is the correct one".
