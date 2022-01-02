John Quinn: Isle of Man attorney general dies
The Isle of Man's attorney general has died after a short illness, the government has announced.
John Quinn QC, 67, held the post, which is a Crown appointment, for more than eight years.
The position acts as legal adviser to the Lieutenant Governor and the government, and represents the Crown in the prosecution of offences and drafting of legislation.
Prior to taking up the post, Mr Quinn worked as a Manx advocate for 30 years.
Mr Quinn was appointed acting attorney general in 2013, before being officially appointed to the role on a permanent basis in 2017.
As part of the position, he served as an ex officio member of the Legislative Council, the upper branch of the island's parliament.
In a statement, the government said: "It is with great sadness that the Isle of Man government announces the death of John Quinn QC, Her Majesty's Attorney General.
"Mr Quinn died after a short period of illness in hospital."
