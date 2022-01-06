Covid: Isle of Man death toll rises to 68 after further death recorded
- Published
The Isle of Man's coronavirus death toll has risen to 68 after another person died with the virus.
The death was recorded in the latest surveillance report by the public health directorate as part of an ongoing review of death certificates.
According to the report, the person died on 15 December.
Public health officials also confirmed the island had now entered a fourth wave of the virus "driven by the Omicron variant".
Cases of Covid-19 had "increased significantly over past weeks", with the most growth in adults aged between 20 and 60, the report said.
More than 4,600 people have tested positive for the virus since the island changed its testing regime on 22 December in response to the potential spread of the new variant, with more than 4,000 cases recorded via home testing.
There are currently 2,842 active cases, with 10 people being treated in Noble's Hospital.
The surveillance report said the reopening of schools this week may see an increase in cases in children and young people, and the island "may also expect to see spread into older age groups if our transmission patterns follow those currently being seen in the UK".
Some students from Ballakermeen High School in Douglas have been asked to stay at home over the next two days because of staffing issues due to the virus.
Students in year 10 have been told to take part in online learning on Thursday, while those in year nine will do the same on Friday.
Head teacher Adrienne Burnett said on average 25 teaching or support staff had been absent each day since the start of the new term.
The absences coupled with "a real paucity of supply teachers to call upon" had put "unsustainable pressure on the school", she said.
