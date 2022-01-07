Keys to new eco-friendly Braddan flats complex handed over
- Published
A new eco-friendly housing development in Braddan features "some of the best" apartments on the Isle of Man, the area's local authority has said.
Keys to the £4.9m Mullen Doway complex, near Snugborough Trading Estate in Union Mills, have been handed over.
Chairman Andrew Jessop said the project had been built to a higher specification than was required by the island's current building regulations.
The 30 apartments even offer solar-powered lighting, he added.
The new development was designed to replace local authority housing at Cronkbourne Village, which was sold to a private developer in 2019.
Mr Jessop told the Local Democracy Reporting Service old housing at Cronkbourne had been "long past its sell by date" and the new development had been built to a higher standard than was actually required in terms of high-grade insulation, electric heating and solar-powered lighting.
The complex also has two electric vehicle charging points.
The completion of the development, which comprises 24 two-bed and six one-bed apartments, had been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Twenty-four of the flats have so far been filled.
