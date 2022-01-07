Covid: New £300 payment for those in isolation on Isle of Man
A new £300 payment for those unable to work while isolating should help a "broader range of people" on the island, the treasury minister has said.
More than 5,000 people have tested positive since December 22, leading the hospitality sector to ask for support.
David Ashford said a previous temporary increase in short-term incapacity benefits was "not reaching some groups, particularly young workers".
Only those entering isolation from 10 January will be able to claim the sum.
Manx Isolation Payment
In July, the treasury temporarily upped the rate of incapacity benefit available for the first 14 days of absence from work from £86 to £230 per week to help those in isolation.
This will now be reversed, with support instead being offered through a new £300 Manx Isolation Payment, which Mr Ashford said would get financial help to a wider section of society.
To qualify for the sum, a person must have completed a full four days in isolation and have been earning at least £120 a week, or be self-employed and paying class 2 National Insurance contributions.
Those who receive full or more than half their normal rate of pay, including government employees, will not be able to apply.
Staff shortages as a result of Covid-19 are continuing to cause "unsustainable" staffing pressures at Ballakermeen High School, with 30 staff absent this week and at least 15 expected to be off at the start of next week, head teacher Adrienne Burnett has said.
As a result, year 12 pupils have been told to work online at home for three days at the start of next week, with year 9 students also told not to attend on Monday.
Meanwhile, visiting will be reintroduced at the Isle of Man Prison from Saturday, after it was temporarily suspended last month following an outbreak of the virus.
