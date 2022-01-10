Photographers capture northern lights from Isle of Man
The northern lights have been snapped by photographers across the north and west of the Isle of Man.
It follows sightings of the Aurora Borealis in north-east England and Scotland over the weekend.
The natural phenomenon is seen when particles from the sun enter the Earth's atmosphere, creating an often dazzling display of greens and reds.
The lights are most frequently seen between December and March, when the nights are longer.
They were captured from Glen Mooar and Peel late on Saturday by Nick Shimmin, and from Ballaugh by Ed Radcliffe.
