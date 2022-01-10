BBC News

Photographers capture northern lights from Isle of Man

The lights could be seen from the coast on Saturday

The northern lights have been snapped by photographers across the north and west of the Isle of Man.

It follows sightings of the Aurora Borealis in north-east England and Scotland over the weekend.

The natural phenomenon is seen when particles from the sun enter the Earth's atmosphere, creating an often dazzling display of greens and reds.

The lights are most frequently seen between December and March, when the nights are longer.

They were captured from Glen Mooar and Peel late on Saturday by Nick Shimmin, and from Ballaugh by Ed Radcliffe.

The lights are caused when solar wind collides with the earth's atmosphere
The lights were captured by Ed Radcliffe from Ballaugh in the north of the island
Nick Shimmin captured the northern lights from Peel
The Aurora Borealis is most commonly seen between December and March
The lights could also be seen from the beach at Glen Mooar

