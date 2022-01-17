Manx Grand Prix to be scaled back after review
The Manx Grand Prix is to be scaled back, the government has confirmed.
The August event will be shortened from 14 days to nine and the Classic TT brand will not be included.
The changes follow a "root and branch review" of the event last year involving government, organisers, race marshals and medics.
The overhaul was designed to reduce the "overall net cost of the event" and lessen the impact of road closures, a government spokesman said.
He said shortening the event would also ensure marshalling cover could be provided.
'New chapter'
Racing on classic machinery will continue under the overall banner of the Manx Grand Prix (MGP), while modern classes will become more closely aligned to the specifications required for June's TT races.
A new safety management system will also be introduced for racing on the Mountain Course.
Previously run by the Manx Motor Cycle Club, the event, which is scheduled to take place between 21 and 29 August, will be organised by ACU Events Ltd, which has run the TT since 2008.
The Department for Enterprise (DfE) will continue to provide funding and facilities for the races, and take on responsibility for marketing and promotion.
However, the club will retain ownership of the MGP brand and "lead the administrative delivery of the event" in future.
A spokesman for the club said the changes marked "an exciting new chapter", which would "inject new energy" into the event.
Rob Callister MHK of the DfE said the event had "played an important role in our visitor economy for almost 100 years".
The review had been "crucial" to "identify ways that can help us to ensure the long-term sustainability of the event ahead of its centenary in 2023", he added.
