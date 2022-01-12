Isle of Man teenager flown to Liverpool hospital after car crash
A 17-year-old boy from the Isle of Man has been flown to a hospital in the UK after being seriously injured in a car crash.
Police said the teenager was driving a Black Ford Fiesta just outside Peel in the west of the island on Tuesday at about 17:30 GMT when the crash happened.
He was taken to Aintree Hospital in Liverpool for treatment.
No other vehicles were involved, the Isle of Man Constabulary said.
The road near Peel, known as the Switchback road, was shut on Tuesday evening while emergency services responded.
The force said it was aware that the name of the driver and footage of the crash had been shared on social media and asked for the family's right to privacy to be respected.
