Covid: Isle of Man death toll rises to 70 after two further deaths
- Published
The Isle of Man's coronavirus death toll has risen to 70 after two more people were found to have died with the virus.
It comes after the latest public health surveillance report, which includes a review of death certificate data and infection statistics.
According to the report, the people died on 16 and 20 December.
There are currently 1,595 active cases on the island, while 10 people are in hospital.
New infection numbers have dropped in most age groups following a spike driven by the Omicron variant in December.
Though schools have reopened, the weekly report found there had not been any significant rises in cases among children at the time it was compiled.
It ruled out making any conclusion about the rate of the fall in cases yet, as the island "may still not have seen the full impact of changes in mixing" since the end of the festive period.
However, the "mild" nature of most Omicron infections meant cases were now "a less important measure than pressure of health and care services", it added.
