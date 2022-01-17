Ramsey care home plan after land swap agreement
A proposed £12.8m care home in Ramsey would be a "pivotal development", the health minister has said.
The new facility would be built on the Cooil Ny Marrey site on Waterloo Road to replace the current Cummal Mooar building on Queen's Promenade.
Lawrie Hooper said the current facility had played an important part in the community for 40 years.
It follows a land swap agreement between the government and Ramsey and Northern Districts Housing Committee.
Manx Care said the existing Cooil Ny Marrey building would be demolished to make way for the 45-bedroom "state-of-the-art residential care home".
Former residents at that sheltered housing complex have already moved into the new Mayfield site on Queen's Pier Road, which opened in November.
Mr Hooper said: "This is an important step in what will be a pivotal development for the people of the north of the island."
The current facility had "played an incredibly important part in the lives of residents, their families and our community for more than 40 years", he added.
Marinda Fargher, of the Ramsey and Northern Districts Housing Committee, said the development would create a "modern complex that will serve their needs for generations to come".
