Isle of Man long Covid patients deserve better, campaigners say
People suffering from long Covid on the Isle of Man "deserve better", campaigners have said.
An open letter to Health Minister Lawrie Hooper criticised a lack of training for GPs and funding for dedicated treatment for the condition.
Mr Hooper said the services were being rolled out as quickly as possible.
However, the "majority" of those with specific symptoms could be treated through existing pathways for those conditions, he added.
The letter, by representatives of Covid Recovery Isle of Man and Manx Long Covid Children, said the failure by Manx Care to properly support GPs with training and clinical pathways for assessment, diagnosis, treatment and referral was "inexcusable".
It said there was "clear value in seeking advice from an established Long Covid pathway in the UK".
"Until greater knowledge of long Covid is obtained, Manx Care cannot robustly appraise the requirements of a long Covid service, never mind deliver them," it continued.
"Sufferers of post-viral conditions deserve better during a viral pandemic."
Mr Hooper told Tynwald that treatment was currently being "delivered by two senior therapists working from the community adult therapy service".
Six patients were being treated for the condition, with a further three on a waiting list who would be seen within the next week, he added.
"The majority of people with any of the symptoms that can be associated with long Covid would be treated through the usual pathways that already exist for treatment of these symptoms," he said.
However, Mr Hooper said training for GPs was planned to be rolled out in March and a business case had been submitted to the Treasury for funding to "drastically expand" the services to meet an expected increase in demand in future.
"Basically everything is in train, everything is moving as quickly as we can make it move," he added.
