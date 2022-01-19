Isle of Man ministers commit to review offshore energy strategy
The Isle of Man's Council of Ministers has committed to reviewing its offshore energy strategy after Tynwald backed the move.
Rob Mercer MLC had argued the current document from 2014 was now "outdated".
Backing the review, Environment Minister Clare Barber said it was an "opportune moment" to revisit it.
The debate followed the granting of a four-month extension to a licence to allow local company Crogga to explore for gas.
That decision sparked a protest outside the Tynwald buildings on Tuesday.
'Substantial refocus'
The original document said offshore wind, marine renewables and hydrocarbon extraction projects could be developed in Manx waters, with the resulting electricity exported to the UK.
Mr Mercer said public awareness and the cost of generation had "shifted significantly" since the strategy was put in place, and it had to be updated before "critical" choices are made.
During the debate, Tynwald members made reference to the potential extraction of gas by Crogga, with a decision over a long-term extension to the company's licence to be made later this year.
MLC Paul Craine called for a "substantial refocus" toward wind and marine renewable electricity instead.
However, Stu Peters MHK, who was the only member not to support the motion, said he felt nothing should be done to stop a commercial operator from extracting gas "if it is available as expected".
The island must "aim for energy security", he added.
Ms Barber told Tynwald the strategy would now be reviewed, with an update provided to to the parliament by the end of June.
The Isle of Man government has committed to reaching a target of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.
