Isle of Man wildlife Park brings in avian flu precautions
- Published
The Isle of Man's wildlife park has delayed its opening this week to roll out precautions to protect its bird collection from catching avian flu.
Some species will be taken out of view entirely after a case of the H5N1 virus was found on the island last week.
The Ballaugh park is due to reopen on Saturday with measures including disinfectant foot baths in place.
A spokeswoman said some birds would remain on restricted view but added "animal welfare must come first".
She confirmed all birds at the park, which features species such as pelicans, macaws and kookaburras, are currently healthy.
People who have handled any infected animals or have any suspected cases on their property have been told not to visit the facility.
It comes after the first case of the highly contagious virus was confirmed in a flock of geese and ducks at the nearby village of Sulby on Sunday.
A protection zone has been established within a 1km (0.6 miles) radius of the site, where keepers must house their birds and follow health measures, which include disinfecting boots and equipment.
The government has advised all bird owners to do the same as it continues with an all-island surveillance programme.
Chief veterinary officer Amy Beckett said, since the case on Sunday, a sample from one dead wild bird had tested as negative for the virus, while the results of a second were not not yet known.
It is currently unclear how long the precautions would remain in place, however previous avian flu outbreaks in the UK had tended to "slow down" going into the spring due to the warmer weather and changes in migratory patterns, she said.
"We are anticipating a similar situation here, but it is difficult to predict at this stage," she added.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk