Avian flu: Second case confirmed in the north of the Isle of Man
- Published
A second case of avian flu has been found in the north of the Isle of Man.
Samples taken from five feral cockerels and roosters found dead on Monday at Tholt-y-Will confirmed they died from the highly-contagious H5N1 virus.
The Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA) said any remaining birds from the colony would now be culled.
It comes after the island's first case of avian flu was identified on Sunday in a flock of geese at Sulby.
A second protection zone, where keepers must house poultry, had not been put in place around the area, as the feral chickens were classed as wild birds and not kept animals, the government said.
The five dead birds were found on the roadside, with the presence of the virus confirmed after samples were sent to the UK for analysis.
A DEFA spokesman said all-island surveillance remained in place, with all keepers told to house their birds and follow health measures, which include disinfecting boots and equipment.
No birds should be moved off the island without prior agreement with the department, he added.
Chief Veterinary Officer Amy Beckett said people should not feed wild waterfowl or chickens as "these species are most susceptible to carrying and spreading the virus".