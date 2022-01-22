Heritage charity offers £40k in grants for Manx cultural projects
An Isle of Man heritage body has made £40,000 available to support Manx cultural projects as part of its 40th anniversary.
Culture Vannin is offering grants for projects in areas including architecture, language, and music.
Director Breesha Maddrell said applicants "who embrace innovation and change" would be given priority.
The charity was set up in 1982 to promote and preserve the island's cultural heritage.
Its founding followed the passing of the Manx Heritage Foundation Act earlier the same year.
Dr Maddrell said cultural trails, new collaborations, excavations or short films were all examples of project ideas that would be considered within the eight categories included.
All proposals should have an online element to promote accessibility, with the use of archives or collections to "bring the past, present or future into dialogue" also encouraged, she added.
Applications for the anniversary grants are open until 14 February, with projects expected to be delivered by the end of this year where possible.
Originally known as the Manx Heritage Foundation, the charity was rebranded as Culture Vannin in 2014.