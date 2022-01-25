Laxey and Baldrine sewage works plans a step closer after land bought
A new land purchase puts Manx Utilities (MU) in "the best position" to stop pumping raw sewage into the sea at two Isle of Man villages, an MHK has said.
The authority has bought a site at Glen Garwick where the sewer networks of both Laxey and Baldrine come together.
MU is considering building either a treatment works or pumping station for the area, after plans for a facility in Laxey were rejected in 2020.
Chairman Rob Callister MHK says the land is needed to progress either plan.
'Move quickly'
Laxey and Baldrine, which both sit within the Garff catchment area, are two of the three areas on the island where raw sewage is still being discharged at sea. The other is Peel.
A number of sewers meet at the Glen Garwick site, before the waste passes to a single outfall pipe which runs out to sea.
The purchase would allow the authority to "move quickly" once either a treatment or pumping solution is agreed, Mr Callister said, with the remainder of the land to be sold once work is complete.
After the "disappointing rejection" of MU's plans for a treatment works in Laxey harbour, the authority was assessing other potential locations following a call for sites held last year, he added.
"We are committed to submitting planning applications later this year, with a proposed completion planned for late 2024."
