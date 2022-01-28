Liverpool man jailed for posting heroin to the Isle of Man
- Published
A Liverpool man who tried to "infiltrate" the Isle of Man with "vast sums of heroin and cocaine" has been jailed for 11 years.
Matthew Henwood pleaded guilty to importing and attempting to import the drugs through the post in 2020.
The 38-year-old was arrested in December under a joint police operation tackling organised criminal gangs.
Deemster Graeme Cook said heroin was a "scourge of society" that brings "misery" to the community.
Henwood was also banned from returning to the island for five years upon his release.
He was arrested by police in Liverpool and transferred to the Isle of Man in December after seized phone evidence showed he was involved in posting the drugs and arranging for cash to be sent back.
It took place under Operation Achilles, a joint effort between UK and Manx authorities to tackle organised crime.
'Obscene profit'
On 17 February last year, a parcel containing 127g of heroin with a street value of between £15,000 and £30,000, and 55g of cocaine worth more than £5,500 was intercepted at the Isle of Man Post Office sorting office.
It was sent under a false name to an address in Onchan from the August Road area of Liverpool, where the prosecution said Henwood had connections.
The court heard the cocaine was of "exceptionally high purity", and Deemster Cook said it was likely to be cut and sold by dealers on island to make an "obscene profit".
On 11 May, a second parcel addressed to a 16-year-old in Castletown was intercepted in the UK and found to contain 242g of heroin worth up to £60,000.
The package was also sent from the August Road area under the name of Henwood's deceased fiancée.