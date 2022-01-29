Minister calls on retired teachers to join supply register
- Published
Retired teachers on the Isle of Man have been called upon by the education minister to join the supply register to help schools manage staff absences.
Shortages due to illness and Covid-19 isolation caused disruption to face-to face lessons for older pupils at some high schools earlier this month.
Julie Edge said there was an "open ended advert" for those interested in providing cover.
There are currently 120 supply teachers registered on the island.
Staff shortages
The placement of those on the register in schools is managed by the institutions themselves, and is based on the availability the supply staff.
The Department of Education, Sport and Culture would process any applications for new supply teachers as "quickly as possible", said Ms Edge.
It comes as students in years nine and 10 at Castle Rushen High School were asked to learn from home on Thursday and Friday, after a rise in staff absences at the education facility.
Ms Edge said she wanted her department to look into finding "better contingencies" to help the island's five secondary and 22 primary schools when several teachers are off at the same time.
Qualified staff from the department had stepped in to teach earlier in January when Covid isolation led to problems across the education system, she added.
With overall infection rates falling, Ms Edge said she was hopeful there would be no further disruption in the lead-in to the summer term.