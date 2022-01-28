Organ donation registration removed from Manx driving licence
People on the Isle of Man will soon no longer be able to use their driving licence to register their wishes to donate their organs after their death.
Currently, those applying for a licence can opt to join the NHS Organ Donor Register by ticking a box on the form.
Infrastructure Minister Tim Crookall said the change was due to the island instead adopting an opt-out system.
The Human Tissue and Organ Donation Act 2021 was given Royal Assent in July but has not yet been implemented.
When introduced, the new laws will mean anyone over 18 on the Isle of Man would be presumed to have given consent to donating their organs unless they had specifically chosen not to do so.
The move will bring the island into line with organ donation laws in England.
A Manx government spokesman said work was taking place to roll out the new system during the current administration.
'Most effective'
The change to driving licences follows a review of Manx organ donation records by the government and NHS Blood and Transplant.
It included a project to reconcile up to 66,000 driving licence records with the central NHS Organ Donor Register, with a secure transfer of the information due to take place next month.
Mr Crookall said work had been done to "identify the best and most effective way" for people to register their decisions.
The change to driving licence application forms comes into effect on 1 February.
