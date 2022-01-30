Manx legal services review will ensure high standard, minister says
A review of legal services on the Isle of Man will ensure a "consistently high standard", a minister has said.
Justice and Home Affairs Minister Jane Poole-Wilson said the independent investigation by Lord Edward Garnier QC would also ensure the profession was "well regulated".
She said there had been a "gap" since similar reviews in 1990 and 2001.
She added that the review would make sure the island's legal system was "alive and well".
The issue was investigated by Tynwald's Constitutional and Legal Affairs and Justice Committee during the last administration, of which Ms Poole-Wilson was a member before being appointed to the Council of Ministers in October.
A report by that committee was debated by politicians in April, leading to the establishment of the independent review.
Potential areas identified as needing investigation included access to the profession by those who wish to practice, ongoing training and development, complaints, and the disciplinary process.
The Isle of Man Law Society's dual role of representation and regulation of those in the legal profession was also identified as something to be considered.
Ms Poole-Wilson said though she could not pre-empt what Lord Garnier would recommend, the "broad thrust" of his findings would "help to underpin a process that means that our legal services profession... is well regulated [and[ operating always to a high standard".
"We have to make sure, in our small jurisdiction, to keep our own legal system alive and well, [so] we can meet the needs of consumers today and in the future," she added.
