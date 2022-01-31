BBC News

Ferry crossings between the Isle of Man and Lancashire resume

Sunday evening's sailing of the Ben-my-Chree and its return was cancelled

Ferry sailings between the Isle of Man and Lancashire have resumed after being disrupted by bad weather.

Sunday's 20:00 GMT crossing from Douglas to Heysham and its overnight return were scrapped due to gales force winds over the Irish Sea.

It followed the cancellation of Friday's daytime sailings as a result of a technical issue with the vessel.

The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company said Monday's journeys were due to run as scheduled.

