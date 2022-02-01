Isle of Man TT: Call for more homestay hosts for 2022 races
Isle of Man homeowners who want to host TT fans should register their properties "as soon as possible", the enterprise minister has said.
More than 500 have signed up to the government's homestay scheme so far, compared to 951 during the 2019 TT.
Alex Allinson revealed the figures in Tynwald and said more properties were needed before racing begins in June.
Registration is a legal requirement for anyone hosting visitors during the TT and the Manx Grand Prix.
Tax-free income can be earned by those who join the scheme, which is run by private firm MiQuando on behalf of the Department for Enterprise.
The initiative provided more than 4,000 bed spaces during the last TT races and Manx Grand Prix events held in 2019.
Dr Allinson said 504 hosts had signed up by the end of January, compared to 951 during the 2019 races and 864 in 2018.
He denied suggestions from other Tynwald members there was a "dramatic fall" in register properties and said many people "just have not registered yet".
Dr Allinson said the cancellation of the last two TT festivals due to the Covid pandemic had "understandably" led to less interest, but said he was "personally committed" to seeing the 2022 event take place.
