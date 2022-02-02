Isle of Man public to have annual say on government priorities
The Council of Ministers has been tasked with holding an annual conference with the public each September for debates on "key issues".
It comes after an amendment by Sarah Maltby MHK was passed as the Manx parliament backed the government's five-year Island Plan.
She said it sent a "strong message" about accountability in the new government administration.
There was also "an appetite" among the public for more interaction, she added.
All but three Tynwald members voted to support the plan, which outlined the government's key priories for the next five years.
'Agonising over details'
The document includes broad aims such as meeting housing challenges, raising standards in schools, reducing waiting lists and diversifying the economy.
The debate, which was delayed from last month amid criticisms politicians had not had enough time to scrutinise the plan, heard concerns about a lack of clear targets.
Tim Glover MHK called for simple communication over the "big priorities", while Juan Watterson SHK said he wanted to see "headline commitments" the public could support.
Daphne Caine MHK said, although it was an "excellent starting point", it should not be "choked in red tape" before it could progress.
Additional amendments calling for more detailed government delivery and financial plans to be brought before Tynwald later this year were not supported.
Chief Minister Alfred Cannan said each department would be publishing those details in due course, and warned politicians against "agonising over details".
"This is ultimately now about delivery, we know where the critical areas are, the proof will be in the pudding," he added.
