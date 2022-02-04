Isle of Man leisure pool to close for repairs to faulty flume
The leisure pool at the Isle of Man's National Sports Centre will be shut for two days next week for repairs to a defective waterslide.
A specialist company is due to return to the island on Wednesday to fix one of two new flumes, which was closed to the public in late December.
It followed 10 accidents on the slide after it was opened late November.
Education, Sport and Culture Minister Julie Edge said the situation was "unfortunate".
A government spokesman said there had been complaints "the exit was not always as smooth as it should be".
The repairs means the leisure facility will be closed to the public to allow work to take place, but the main swimming pools will remain open, he added.
Apologising for the closure, Ms Edge said efforts were being made to resolve the issue as soon as possible.
The leisure pool is due to reopen on Friday.