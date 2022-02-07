Platinum Jubilee: Isle of Man children join tree planting project
Schoolchildren from the Isle of Man's capital are helping to create what will become a green canopy in honour of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
The mixture of seventy native and non-native species, which are all found in the grounds of Buckingham Palace, will line Douglas Golf Course in Pulrose.
Council Leader Claire Wells said it would help to highlight the island's "connection with the Royal family".
It would also have a beneficial impact on the environment, she added.
Species chosen for the project include silver birch, flowered wild cherry, English oak, and small leaved lime trees.
Organised by Douglas Council, the event is one of many planned on the island to mark the Queen's 70-year reign.
Children from St Mary's Roman Catholic Primary School were joined by the island's lieutenant governor and the mayor of Douglas to plant the first saplings on Monday.
Pupils from other schools in the town will take part in further planting throughout the week to complete the initiative.
Ms Wells said the project would help to educate young people about the island's "connection with the Royal family, what it means to us, [and] why we're celebrating it".
She said it was "great to get children involved in what we're doing as a community" and there would be a significant change in the landscape on the area in the future as a result of the project.
"Anything that we can contribute towards our environment is a good thing," she added.
